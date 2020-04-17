Get ready for a big warm-up Friday! -Kristin

Happy Friday!

A Freeze Warning remains in place until 10AM this morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Once the sunshine comes up, look for a big warm-up! Highs today will climb into the upper 70’s.

Changes move in this weekend with a cold front dropping in from the north. Expect a few more clouds Saturday with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm by afternoon and evening. Back to sunshine on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the low 70’s Saturday and Sunday.