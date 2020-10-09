Get ready for Amazon Prime Day with online shopping safety tips

Experts want to educate shoppers so they don't fall victim to a hacker

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

SEATTLE, Wash. – With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, shoppers everywhere have pulled out their cards to take advantage of the great deals. However, hackers are also prepared to get in the way.

Maya Levine with Check Point Software Technologies, said recently, they’ve seen an increase in malicious websites posing as Amazon.

“In the last 30 days these domains registered with the word ‘Amazon’ increased by 21 percent and of those new domains 30 percent of them are malicious,” she said.

Levine and her team have found websites such as ‘amazon.co’ or ‘aamazon.com’ which can mislead people if they don’t pay close attention to the URL bar.

“Hackers are creating domains with the words Amazon and Prime in order to trick customers into giving up their personal details,” she said.

Levine’s first safety tip is to pay attention to the URL bar; make sure there is a closed lock, and ‘https’ in front of the website.

“An added layer of security to everything that you’re doing on the website and major sites have that always, especially if you’re buying something online,” Levine explained.

Shoppers should never give out personal information such as your a birthday or social security number, when it comes to buying something online. Levine also urged shoppers to use credit cards instead of debit.

“With debit cards, they’re linked directly to your bank accounts and that puts you at a much higher risk if somebody is able to steal your information, credit cards actually offer more protection and less liability,” she explained.

So, while you enjoy Amazon Prime or any online shopping spree, remember the classic phrase, “if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”

Read More from Madeleine Hagen:

Pasco Coffee Shop offers free coffee during Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Deployed military couple searches for dog, last seen in Moses Lake

Pasco community supports teen headed to risky surgery

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.