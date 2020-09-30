Giant yard sale in Walla Walla to benefit wildfire victims

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Volunteers unload donations from Union and Umatilla counties for people in need in western Oregon on Sept. 20, 2020. (Courtesy: Emergency Equipment Solutions)

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A local nonprofit is helping Washington and Oregon wildfire victims by holding a massive community yard sale.

Emergency Equipment Solutions is accepting donations for the Wildfire Relief Benefit Yard Sale. The sale is set for Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Eagles Lodge in Walla Walla.

The group says half of the proceeds will go to wildfire survivors in eastern Washington and Oregon; the other half will go to the American Legion Wildfire Relief fund for Oregon.

If you’d like to donate items for the yard sale, contact Senior Coordinator Valerie O’Dai at Valerie@EmergencyEquipmentSolutions.org. Monetary donations can be made through the Emergency Equipment Solutions website.

EES helps during natural disasters with fundraising and equipment. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide relief for people and small departments in the Pacific Northwest.