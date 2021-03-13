Gilbert Cellars to close Downtown Yakima tasting room

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Gilbert Cellars is permanently closing its tasting room in Downtown Yakima in favor of moving all operations to its winery location.

“After over 12 years of living a double life between the urban downtown core of Yakima and our rural roots at the winery, we have decided to focus on building our brand from where we feel most at home,” staff said in a news release. “Set among the apple trees and vineyards, the winery is where we find our inspiration and excitement each day.”

Marketing Director Laura Schlect said while the pandemic has been hard on business, the community has supported them through it and has allowed them to move forward with future plans.

“It has been always sort of in the back of our minds as to wanting to really consolidate our business and be under one roof out at the heart of the business, which is the Hackett Ranch and Gilbert Cellars Winery,” Schlect said.

The downtown tasting room at 5 N. Front St. Suite 100 will remain open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 19, when the location will close to the public to allow staff the “time and space to make the transition.”

“While the details of this transition are still falling into place, we are grateful for your patience and participation in the process,” staff said in the release.

The winery — located at 2620 Draper Rd. — will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The limited hours will continue through the end of March, until staff are fully settled into the new tasting space at Hackett Ranch.

“As we close this chapter on a much-beloved space in our hearts we reflect on the integral role it played in building our company,” staff said in the release. “We still believe downtown Yakima is the heart of our community and as such plan to support it in every way we can, through dining out, shopping small, and participating in community events.”

