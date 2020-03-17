Girl Scouts suspending booth sales of cookies

Kaitlin Knapp

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho are taking steps to monitor the coronavirus. They have suspended the sale of their famous cookies at booths.

The cookie program normally runs from March 27 to April 19. In addition, their spring break camp is canceled.

“The safety and wellbeing of girls and volunteers is of great importance during all Girl Scout activities, including the Cookie Program,” the organization said, “We continue to monitor COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) and will keep our volunteers updated on any changes.”

They said they are going to demonstrate leadership in the fight against the virus by teaching proper handwashing.

“On behalf of the Girl Scout movement, we want to thank the public for being part of our collective action to prevent the spread of coronavirus and for the continued support of Girl Scouts and the Girl Scout cookie program,” the organization said.

