Want to help your community? Here’s our ‘Give Back December’ charity list.

We've gathered information about various organizations that are giving back to those in need this December.

Welcome to ‘Give Back December!’ Throughout the month, we’re bringing you stories about people and organizations working to make a difference in the area. To provide the information you need to get involved, we’ve compiled this list with information on how to participate in local philanthropy.

For all of the joy that comes with December, it’s also a great time to think about those who are less fortunate. The holiday season is a time to celebrate and everyone deserves a chance to have something to be excited about.

‘Give Back December’ is about bringing the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Eastern Washington communities together. In a year with the shadow of a pandemic cast over it, our fellow community members could use a helping hand.

We’ve broken down different causes that we’ve covered here at KAPP-KVEW and YakTriNew.com into sections based on the type of charity they’re linked to. In addition to the information needed to participate in the causes, we’ll also provide links to stories where our team of reporters got to hear from community leaders hoping to make a difference.

Know other organizations working to make a difference in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas, Walla Walla or Umatilla counties? Send us an email at news@kappkvew.com with the subject line “Give Back December.”

Feeding the Community:

PROOF GASTROPUB, Kennewick/Pasco

Tri-Cities restaurateur Michael Miller, owner of Proof Gastropub with locations in Kennewick and Pasco, is teaming up with the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission to feed those in need. For every $25 gift card purchased at one of his restaurants or online, Miller will donate a meal to the cause. His goal is to donate 500 meals to those in need by Christmas on Dec. 25. Full story here.

THE COUGAR CUPBOARD — WSU TRI-CITIES, Richland

A staple at WSU Tri-Cities, The Cougar Cupboard provides meals for students and their families in need. “Things can be difficult amid the pandemic. This support goes a long way to help students and their families by allowing them to continue their education,” WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor Sandra Haynes said. “Students don’t have to make the choice between eating or continuing with their college education in pursuit of a brighter future.” Full story here.

Supporting Women:

GRACE KITCHEN, Pasco

Grace will offer employment and other resources to women in the community. The goal is to help women without a home or source of income get back on their feet. For those interested in learning more, contact Grace Kitchen at (509) 413-3150 or amanda@gracekitchentricities.com. Donations can be made online here or checks mailed to 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Suite A #181, Kennewick. Full story here.

Coronavirus Fallout:

TRI-CITY STRONG

Tri-City Strong is a two-day telethon with KAPP-KVEW, Town Square Media radio stations, the Gesa Carousel of Dreams and the Tri-City Herald, raising money and goods for those most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. For more information or to donate, visit TriCityStrong.com or call 509-378-3943. Full story here.

PARKVIEW ESTATES, Kennewick

Since the start of the pandemic, Parkview Estates assisted living facility has been forced to close its doors to visitors. It’s been a difficult adjustment for the facility’s occupants; many of whom won’t get to see their family members for the holidays this year. Parkview Estates faculty asks that community members drop hand-written letters into their decorated mailbox to connect with their residents. They will be accepting cards in the mailbox at 7820 W 6th Ave until December 18th. Full story here.

COLUMBIA VALLEY DAYBREAK ROTARY, Kennewick

This local organization is selling Christmas trees to help fund their many charitable causes throughout the winter. They hope to sell 500 Christmas trees through the holiday season. Their selection includes 6-to-8-foot Douglas and Noble firs ranging from $70-$100. They’ve set up their shop near Fast-Track Tri-Cities at the Columbia Center Mall parking lot. Full story here.

Aiding Individuals with Disabilities:

ARC OF TRI-CITIES, Richland

This organization promotes the rights of disabled individuals — particularly those in the Tri-Cities community. Learn more about how to help Arc of Tri-Cities by visiting their website here. Full story here.

THERAPEUTIC RIDING OF TRI-CITIES, Kennewick

Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT) offers scholarships to children in need of their services, but haven’t received the proper funding to provide them amid the pandemic. Nearly 40 percent of their riders have Autism and many cannot afford to take part in the program without financial aid. You can learn more about volunteering here. You can also check out their auction here or email them for more information at info@trot3cities.org. Full story here.

Assisting Animals:

COOL CATS COFFEE CO., Selah

Cool Cats Coffee Co. is a Selah-based, cat-themed coffee roastery committed to animal welfare. When a customer buys coffee or merchandise from the company, a percentage of the profits are donated to Greater Good Charities, which then distributes the funds to animal shelters across the country that need financial assistance. Every purchase feeds 20 shelter cats. Whole bean coffee and Cool Cats Coffee Co. merchandise can be purchased online at coolcatscoffeeco.com. Full story here.

MEALS-FOR-PETS — YAKIMA PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE, Yakima

The Meals-For-Pets program provided by Yakima People for People gives free cat and dog food to senior citizens who receive meal deliveries so that seniors don’t give up needed food or medication for their pets. Donations of cat or dog food can be dropped off at Old Mill Country Store, 1504 S. 36th Ave. in Yakima from now until the end of the month. You can also purchase food at the store for donation or call 509-225-2495 to purchase pet food using a credit or debit card number, which will then be added to the donation pile at the store. People can also donate directly to the Meals On Wheels program online here. Full story here.

