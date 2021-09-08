“Go Now!” Evacuations expanded in Schneider Springs Fire

by Alyssa Warner

A Logan Hotshot Crew member ignites surface fuels using a drip torch on Aug. 27, 2021. Night burning decreases fire intensity and reduces tree mortality (via Inciweb).

Everyone west of Highway 410 to Bumping Lake needs to grab family members, pets, and important documents — and get out as the Schneider Springs Fire threatens to blaze through the area.

That’s the message from Yakima Valley Emergency Management Tuesday night as Schneider Springs Fire behavior threatens the area. Emergency workers will be going door-to-door to make sure everyone gets the warning.

After a day of calmer weather and progress containing the wildfire, officials say “spotting” prompted the change in evacuation levels. You can find a map of the area under that Level 3 evacuation notice here:

PREVIOUS: Schneider Springs Fire generates heavy smoke over Yakima highways

We are tracking a chance of thunderstorms overnight for the region, which could bring rain — or could bring lightning strikes and the risk of even more wildfires.

A lightning strike is blamed for starting the Schneider Springs fire in early August. The fire has already blazed through more than 94,000 acres in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and is less than 20% contained. Firefighters estimate it will continue spreading until the first of October and could keep burning even longer.

If you need a place to stay, you can contact the American Red Cross at (509) 929-4230.

