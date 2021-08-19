‘GO NOW!’ More Level 3 evacs + community meeting for Schneider Springs Fire
NACHES, Wash. — Fire authorities working the massive Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County announced on Thursday new Level 3 evacuations:
“Level 3 GO NOW! evacuation notices have been issued for all residents along SR410 from the Intersection of Highway 12 to Little Naches and Bumping Lake Road.”
If you live there, grab your family, pets, and important documents and leave immediately. First responders will be going door-to-door to let people know they need to evacuate for their safety.
New Level 2 Be Ready evacuation notices have also been issued for people living along Highway 12 from the intersection of SR410 to the top end of Tieton Reservoir Road. If you live there, gather the important things in your life and prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.
A Red Cross shelter will been opened at Summit View Church of Christ at 100 N 72nd Ave in Yakima. If you need shelter, call 509-929-4230.
The folks fighting and providing information about the Schneider Springs Fire will hold a virtual community meeting here Thursday night at 6:30 pm.
The Schneider Springs Fire is spewing smoke across the Yakima Valley and beyond, creating hazardous air quality in Yakima and unhealthy air in the valley.
Smoke and warm highs return Thursday before a weekend cool-down. -Briana
The fire burning in Yakima County near the Kittitas County border has now burned over 56,000 acres. Lightning sparked the fire on August 3; it has grown 40,000 acres just this week.
There are at least 500 firefighters battling the fire located between the city of Yakima and Mount Rainier in the Naches Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The Yakima Valley Emergency Management Team announced late Wednesday night that Pacific Power was shutting off all power lines on Highway 410 from the Woodshed to Little Naches Road due to extreme fire behavior.
