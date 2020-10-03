GoFundMe set up to support Tri-Cities Chuck E. Cheese

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Google Maps

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A GoFundMe has raised nearly $2,000 for the Tri-Cities Chuck E. Cheese following the business owners plea to Governor Jay Inslee to allow them to re-open.

The GoFundMe was set up Friday following the interaction between the business owners and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

The goal of the GoFundMe is $20,000.

Chuck E. Cheese isn’t allowed to open until Benton County is cleared for Phase 4.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.