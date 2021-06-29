ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Kylle Schane never met Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson. And yet, he wants people to remember the life Thompson lost in the line of duty on March 19, 2019.

Thompson was shot and killed during a shootout following a high-speed chase that ended in Kittitas, where Schane resides.

“I’m a part of a blue line family. My mother was a police officer – she still is a mountain ranger in Colorado – my grandfather was a police officer,” Schane said. “I believe it’s important for our community to remember what happened on the 19th of March, 2019, so that history doesn’t repeat itself.”



Deputy Ryan Thompson

Schane organized the Ryan Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament, which took place Saturday at the Ellensburg Golf and Country Club. It was the second time Schane has hosted the event since Thompson’s death.

Participation in the tournament generated $2,950. It’s a sum that will go towards maintaining a Thompson memorial that Schane also helped establish outside of Kittitas City Hall two years ago.

The memorial features an encased eternal flame. The proceeds will ensure that the flame has enough gas to burn non-stop, year-round.

“It has not shut down since we lit it,” Schane said. “The memorial should signify that we should all respect the gentlemen and ladies that help protect us.”

Like Schane, many of the golfers who participated in Saturday’s tournament never met Deputy Thompson but wanted to benefit the memorial anyway.

