‘Gone Too Soon’ remembrance event honors rainbow babies and their families

Ellie Nakamoto-White

October 15th is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and one local group is showing support in the Tri-Cities.

Chaplaincy Grief Care’s group “Gone Too Soon” hosted their third annual remembrance event Thursday evening at Events at Sunset in Richland.

Community members and people who’ve experienced the loss of a child were invited. The drive-in program included special songs, a balloon release to honor each baby, and a mother who shared her story.

Participants received a candle, a remembrance ribbon, and a gift-bag with prepackaged treats.

Aggie Mowry, a co-facilitator of the support group, said that because of stigma, people don’t realize how often infant loss occurs.

“One in four families experience pregnancy loss and one in 160 experience stillbirth,” Mowry said.

She added that events like this are important to honor the families and the community.

“Our goal is to increase support. It’s proven to be helpful for these families to come together, tell their story and not be alone in their grief,” Mowry said.

Mowry said that because of the pandemic, they almost canceled the event. But they changed their minds after members of the support group urged them to reconsider.

“They make friends here and when they are around people who have gone through similar situations, they think, wow, I can survive,” Mowry said.

Gone Too Soon started in 2018 and according to Mowry, is the only group of the sort in the region.

