Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd accepts head coaching job at Arizona

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash. — After almost 20 years with the program, Gonzaga men’s basketball assistant coach Tommy Lloyd is taking a head coaching position of his own. Initial reports were confirmed by numerous outlets including KAPP-KVEW’s sister station in Spokane, KXLY.

Lloyd officially became an assistant on head coach Mark Few’s staff ahead of the 2001-02 season after serving as an administrative assistant in the year prior. He’s been instrumental in recruiting some of the top international talents in college basketball over the years. His connections in European leagues have allowed the program to bring in some of the best international college basketball players of their generation.

The list of players that Lloyd helped bring to the states is extensive. At the very top is an NBA All-Star: Domantas Sabonis, son of Portland Trail Blazers legend Arvydas Sabonis. Lloyd also helped recruit the first Japanese-born player in the NBA, Rui Hachimura, and Canadian basketball star Kelly Olynyk.

Beyond just the international game, Lloyd has been a top recruiter in all of college basketball over the years. He helped land an array of NBA lottery prospects including Brandon Clarke, Zach Collins and Adam Morrison.

Lloyd is replacing Sean Miller, who was fired by the University of Arizona earlier this month. Heading to the PAC-12, Lloyd assumes the lead role for an Arizona program that’s no stranger to great recruiting. The program has 11 players in the NBA today — Gonzaga currently has six players in the league.

This is a major blow for a Gonzaga team that’s still recovering from its loss in the NCAA Championship earlier this month.

