Gonzaga Bulldogs defeat USC to claim 30th consecutive victory

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) passes up court during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Southern California guard Isaiah White (5) shoots over Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook, grabs a rebound over Southern California guard Isaiah White (5) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) loses the ball between Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and forward Drew Timme, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) drives past Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley, right, shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots over Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and forward Drew Timme, right, try to steal the ball from Southern California forward Evan Mobley, center, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, right, tries to steal the ball from Southern California guard Drew Peterson, left, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Southern California head coach Andy Enfield directs his team during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Gonzaga in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)





















INDIANAPOLIS — With a perfect record and a trip to the Final Four on the line, the Gonzaga Bulldogs stepped up to the challenge against a considerable opponent in the sixth-seed USC Trojans. Freshman sensation Jalen Suggs set the tone early and his team responded, completing an 85-66 blowout win.

Suggs asserted his dominance throughout the contest with 18 points on 63.6% shooting including two triples. For as impressive as his scoring tools may be, Suggs is even more impressive as a facilitator. He tallied eight assists in 35 minutes compared to USC’s nine in the entire game. He recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds going against another top NBA Draft prospect — Trojans big man Evan Mobley (17 points, 5 rebounds).

For the third game in a row, forward Drew Timme led the team in scoring under immense pressure. The sophomore hit 10-of-19 shots for 23 points. He had his hands all over the game, playing hard on defense and keeping the ball moving to empower his teammates. Timme finished with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. He played a high-IQ brand of basketball, finishing without a single turnover in 33 minutes.

Though Gonzaga’s 3-point shooting was a bit stale at 33.3% on 21 shots, the team maintained control over the game. The Bulldogs outscored the Trojans by 19 points in the first half and finished even in the second; USC never secured a lead.

While the program’s trip to the Final Four is booked, its opponent has yet to be determined. Gonzaga will play the winner of Michigan vs. UCLA. If the Bulldogs win these next two games and become NCAA Champions, they will become the first team to go undefeated and win the championship since Indiana did it in 1976.

History is on the line and through this point, the Bulldogs’ core has risen to every challenge it faced.

