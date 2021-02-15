Gonzaga hopes to fully return to in-person instruction this fall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Leaders at Gonzaga University announced Monday they hope to fully return to in-person instruction, housing and campus activities for the upcoming fall semester.

Gonzaga University has been operating in a hybrid model this school year, with most classes being offered virtually. Staff has also been working remotely or in a combination of remote and in-person approaches.

In an email sent to the campus community, Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh said the goal of returning to full-time, in-person instruction will be dependent on the health, welfare and safety of students, staff and faculty, including the widespread availability of vaccines.

