SPOKANE, Wash. — March Madness has started, and Gonzaga is fighting for the title. Beyond the court, the female athletes are dealing with a different tournament bubble in San Antonio than the men in Indianapolis.

Players called out the NCAA for what some say is a lack of respect. They’re talking about a clear sign of inequity. Below, the men’s weight room is on the left. On the right, the women were given 10 weights to use in a small space along with some mats and a training table.

@ncaawbb @ncaa this needs to be addressed. These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities. 3 weeks in a bubble and no access to DBs > 30’s until the sweet 16? In a year defined by a fight for equality this is a chance to have a conversation and get better. pic.twitter.com/jFQVv1PlUt — Ali Kershner, MS, CSCS (@alikershner) March 18, 2021

“There kinda is no reason for that disparity between the men and women’s side,” said Jill Townsend, guard for Gonzaga. “We deserve our health and mental health to be taken just as seriously as the men so I mean, it is kinda disappointing when you see that stuff like that.”