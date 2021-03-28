Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard came up big with Creighton focusing on Corey Kispert, Nembhard goes for 17 points and 8 assists.

Drew Timme led the way once again with 22 points and six rebounds.

The win was the Zags’ NCAA record 26th straight by double-digits.

Gonzaga will play the winner of tonight’s USC/Oregon game. The Trojans and Ducks are set to play at 6:45 p.m.

Up next for the Zags: the Elite Eight.

