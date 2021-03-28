Three wins away; Gonzaga rolls into the Elite Eight
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 28: The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Creighton Blue Jays in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Copyright 4 News Now
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The number one overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs made quick work of the five seeded Creighton Blue Jays on the way to a 83-65 win in the Sweet Sixteen Sunday afternoon.
Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard came up big with Creighton focusing on Corey Kispert, Nembhard goes for 17 points and 8 assists.
Drew Timme led the way once again with 22 points and six rebounds.
The win was the Zags’ NCAA record 26th straight by double-digits.
Gonzaga will play the winner of tonight’s USC/Oregon game. The Trojans and Ducks are set to play at 6:45 p.m.
Up next for the Zags: the Elite Eight.
RELATED:
Sweet Sixteen Preview: Gonzaga vs. Creighton
Spokane’s Wayne Tinkle leads Oregon State into the Elite Eight
Zags get shoutout in The Tonight Show’s NCAA Tournament parody song
Long wait for Sweet Sixteen almost over for Zags
Gonzaga fans show their spirit from home
Ferris High School grad leads Oregon State on NCAA Tournament run
EWU’s Groves brothers entering transfer portal
Spokane Symphony show their Zag spirit
Here’s how to get your hands on some free Zag gear before Sunday’s big game
Five-star recruit Hunter Sallis commits to play for the Zags
Zags gain small, new fanbase in an Indiana second grade classroom
Gonzaga, Creighton presidents bet over upcoming NCAA match
PHOTOS: Keith Osso visits gym from movie ‘Hoosiers’
Zags off day: Visiting the famous Hoosier Gym
PHOTOS: Gonzaga women’s team dukes it out with Belmont Bruins
Gonzaga women make early exit from NCAA tournament, upset by Belmont
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.