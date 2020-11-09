Gonzaga University officials respond to hate crime against Black Student Union

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University has released a statement of solidarity with its black students, in reaction to anonymous harassment during a Zoom meeting for the Black Student Union.

According to the university, the uninvited attendees directed racist and homophobic slurs at black students.

We condemn the disgusting, dehumanizing & intolerable behavior experienced by our Black Student Union & community this afternoon. We will exhaust every option to identify those responsible for this heinous act. Read President McCulloh’s statement here: https://t.co/rnAieDAfoq — Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) November 9, 2020

In a letter addressed to members of the Gonzaga Community, university President Thayne McCulloh and other top school officials said an investigation has begun, and if any members of the Gonzaga community are identified as responsible, the consequences will be “severe.”