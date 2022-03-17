Gonzaga’s big second-half puts away fiesty Georgia State squad to start the NCAA Tournament

by Dylan Carter

Gonzaga Bulldogs

PORTLAND, Ore. — What ended in a blowout felt like a dogfight through two-thirds of the No. 1 versus No. 16 matchup between Gonzaga and Georgia State. Tied at 54-all with just under 13 minutes to go, the Bulldogs outscored their opponent by 21 points to close out the 93-72 victory.

It was another dominant performance from junior forward Drew Timme, who scored a game-high 32 points on 21 shots. A veteran leader for this Gonzaga team, Timme is back with a vengeance after his team fell short in the National Championship a year ago.

Freshman sensation Chet Holmgren made his presence felt on both sides of the floor with a strong offensive performance and defensive clinic. He finished the game with a loaded stat line of 19 points on 61.5% shooting, 17 rebounds, seven blocks, five assists, and two steals.

A true seven-footer with the ball-handling and passing vision of a guard, Holmgren further solidified his case to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft with this performance. Despite being an offensive hub for this Gonzaga team with high usage and even greater expectations, Holmgren managed to finish the outing without a single turnover.

By their standards, the Bulldogs shot poorly during their first game of the NCAA Tournament. While the team hit more than half of its field goal attempts, Gonzaga made only five of its 18 3-point attempts and shot a disappointing 53.3% from the charity stripe.

Guard Corey Allen led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points including four makes from beyond the arc.

Gonzaga moves on to face a No. 9 seed Memphis team coached by NBA legend Penny Hardaway. This will serve as the greatest test of the season for Holmgren, who faces center Jalen Duren—an athletic force who’s projected to be selected top-10 in this year’s NBA Draft.

Memphis boasts a deep bench with rotational players who know their roles and play them well. That matchup will take place at an undetermined time on Saturday, March 19 in Portland.

