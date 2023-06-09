REGIONAL -- Several community organizations and events in our area are celebrating good. Here are a few highlights from our region. If you would like to submit information for this segment, email us at news@kappkvew.com.
YAKIMA
Mocel Mezcal announced its "resounding triumph" at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Mocel Mezcal's Michoacán earned double gold medals for both its Cupreata and Ensemble Expressions.
The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the largest and most influential spirits competition globally. Those who win receive awards ranking from bronze, silver, gold and double gold. Winning double gold marks the winners product as one of the highest quality product in the world.
To get double gold, every judge on the panel has to give a gold during the blind taste test of the product.
“We will continue to help establish a mezcal culture in the United States that considers our history and the way it brings people together,” said Mendoza. Mocel is proud to be recognized among the finest spirits in the world and the Mendoza sisters are excited to share this moment of triumph with their valued customers and community. “We are so grateful to all those who have supported us on this remarkable journey to honor 400 years of mezcal artisanship,” said Mendoza.
The Downtown Association of Yakima has announced the return of Downtown Summer Nights in 2023.
The event is free and will take place every Thursday night from June 15 to August 17. All ages are welcome and the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Live music, beer garden, vendors, dance space, kids area and more will be featured at the events.
Live music will begin at 6 p.m. and below is a list of bands that will be attending:
6/15 - The Hackles / Bart Budwig
6/22 - Maya Elise & The Good Dream / Josiah Johnson
6/29 - Amanda Simmons / Cockaphonix / COASTER
7/6 - Bella Dagdagan / Great American Trainwreck
7/13 - Stephanie Anne Johnson / Ural Thomas & The Pain
7/20 - Jess Clemons / Jeremy James Meyer
7/27 - Hunter Stiles / Chase Craig Band
8/3 - Red Light Challenge / Hiroki
8/10 - Isaac Gambito / Locarno
8/17 - Englewood Heights / Polyrythmics
KENNEWICK
The Summer Fun Guide created by "Macaroni KID Kennewick-Richland", a local mom is a resource for families to find activities and events in the Tri-City area.
The guide includes a Farmers Market guide, highlighting local markets, u-pick farms, and local, fresh produce stands.
It also features water play locations, splash pads, pools and river access.
Local libraries, bookstores and community centers that have summer reading programs are also on the list of activities.
"We are thrilled to be the go-to resource for families in the Tri-Cities area," said Brittany Joyner, Owner/Publisher of Macaroni KID Kennewick-Richland. "Our Summer Fun Guide and extensive event calendar are designed to provide families with all the information they need to create unforgettable summer memories. We strive to connect families to the best resources and events that our community has to offer."
The Port of Kennewick has installed new signage at Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village.