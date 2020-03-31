Good Samaritan calls 911 on Pasco burglary suspects, leading to arrests

David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Police arrested two burglary suspects in Pasco thanks to a vigilant citizen who called 911 on them Sunday evening.

Police said the 911 caller was driving in the 600 block of S. Owen Ave. when they witnessed one person trying to pry open the front door of an apartment while the other acted as a lookout.

The lookout noticed the caller and yelled, and both suspects ran to a nearby car and took off.

Police said the caller followed the suspects while continuing to talk to a dispatcher. Within seconds, an officer was at the same intersection as the suspects’ vehicle, police said.

The officer stopped the car and interviewed five occupants. The caller recognized two of them as the suspected burglars: Melanie Nicole Roberts and Josef Simeon Stueckle. Both are 25 years old from Kennewick.

Roberts and Stueckle were booked at the Franklin County Jail for attempted residential burglary. A third person who was in the car had an outstanding arrest warrant and was also taken to jail. The others were free to go.

K-9 Jucon was alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. The car was impounded to be searched for evidence.

