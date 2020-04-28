Good Samaritans rescue woman in Yakima as she was getting assaulted

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are thanking a group of good Samaritans who saved a woman from an assault Sunday afternoon

Around 1:10 p.m., officers got a report of a woman being assaulted in the 4400 block of W. Nob Hill Blvd. near Whitney Elementary School.

Police say a man grabbed the woman and forced her to the ground.

While officers were responding, police said several men in a car came to the rescue and freed the woman from the assailant’s grip.

The rescuers left before police arrived. However, police were able to locate and arrest a suspect based on other witness statements.

“To those rescuers, we thank you for your service to the community. We would like to contact you so we can say thank you and get your side of the story,” police said.

Comments

comments