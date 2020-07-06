Goodwill stores and donation centers in Yakima County reopen this week

by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Goodwill stores and donation centers in Yakima County are set to reopen this week after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region announced that donation centers will reopen Wesdnesday, July 8, followed by retail stores on Friday, July 10, under Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start plan.

“All operations will strictly follow the COVID-19 safety and health requirements for retail operations, as communicated by Governor Jay Inslee,” Goodwill said in a news release.

Stores will be limited to 15% of the building capacity, and all customers will be required to wear cloth face coverings and to practice appropriate social distancing while they shop. There will be signs displayed throughout the stores to help customers follow protocols.

The donation centers will operate a no-contact donation process. Donors will be asked to unload items from their vehicles and place them in bins provided by a Goodwill attendant. Due to social distancing practices, furniture and other large items will not be accepted at this time. All new donations will be put in quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Yakima County stores/donation centers locations include:

Yakima — 3710 Tieton Drive

Union Gap — 1907 S. 1st Street 3710

Selah — 503 South 1st Street

“We are very happy to reopen our retail stores and donation centers and welcome back our shoppers and donors,” said Lori Forte Harnick, President and CEO of Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region. “We are following all government guidelines and have put together a thorough plan to promote a healthy and safe environment for all who enter our facilities.”

“We know many people have been gathering their gently-used household goods to donate for several months now and we look forward to giving those items new life in the hands of our Goodwill customers,” said Harnick.

