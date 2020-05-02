Got masks? The Benton-Franklin Health District is gathering masks for farm workers

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is asking for the public’s help to donate homemade masks for essential workers on farms.

Donations of masks can be dropped off at the Franklin County Emergency Management building in Pasco.

Last week, dozens of farm workers at a Central Washington orchard tested positive for COVID-19, though they weren’t experiencing symptoms.

You can drop masks off during the week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments