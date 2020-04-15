Gov. Brad Little extends Idaho’s stay home order through April 30

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little on Wednesday extended Idaho’s stay home order until April 30.

The order first went into effect on March 25 and was set to expire Wednesday night.

Under the order, essential services, like grocery stores and medical facilities, will continue to stay open. Restaurants must continue closures of their dine-in facilities, but can still provide drive-thru or delivery options.

Little also announced amendments to the extended stay home order. As of Wednesday, some previously labeled non-essential services will be able to reopen and offer curbside delivery.

Additionally, out of state travelers who visit Idaho will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days after their visit. People performing essential duties will be excluded from this.

Little encouraged Idahoans to continue to practice social distancing in an effort to continue flattening the curve.

Comments

comments