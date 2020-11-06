Gov. Brown announces 2-week shutdown for Umatilla and other counties

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced new COVID-19 safety measures Friday, Nov. 6 for multiple counties including Umatilla and Malheur. This comes in response to a recent sharp increase of positive cases.

Starting Nov. 11, there will be a 2-week pause on social activities for counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 over a two week period or more than 60 cases for counties with less than 30,000 people.

This includes the following counties:

Umatilla County

Malheur County

Marion County

Jackson County

Multnomah County

Five additional counties are on the cusp of meeting these metrics:

Washington County

Baker County

Union County

Clackamas County

Linn County

If any counties in Oregon should show these metrics in the data on Monday, Nov. 9 then they will join Umatilla and others in the 2-week social pause.

The shutdown will require the following:

No indoor nursing home visits

Reduced numbers in restaurants to 50 people

Encouraging businesses to implement work from home

Reduced indoor recreation, including gyms and museums

Reduced household gatherings to no more than 6 people

Gov. Brown said there will be no new rules for churches, though they should still take the necessary safety precautions. She went on to say if you have other plans for Thanksgiving, cancel them.

