Gov. Brown releases new metrics for reopening Oregon schools

SALEM, Ore. — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon reach over 17,000, state health and education officials are trying to figure out how to safely educate students in the fall.

On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown led a press conference to release new metrics for reopening classrooms.

“Health and safety serve as our north star,” said Gov. Brown. “We are taking a cautious and careful approach that protects public health just as we have over the past five months in tackling this disease.”

Last month, the State Department of Education released a guiding document for individual school districts called Ready Schools, Safe Learners. Tuesday’s update added to the original guidelines.

For example, going forward, in order to have any on-site learning, a school district’s county must see less than ten cases per 100,000 people for a full week beforehand and a less than 5% test positivity rate.

However, there is room for some exceptions to be made in order to prioritize younger students being in classrooms or prioritize students with special needs.

