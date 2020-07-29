Gov. Brown says federal officers are leaving Portland starting Thursday

Monica Petruzzelli
Posted:
by Monica Petruzzelli
Federal agents use tear gas to clear rowdy Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown said federal officers will be leaving Portland starting on Thursday.

In a Tweet she posted on Wednesday morning, Brown writes that after talks with Vice President Mike Pence they have agreed that all Customs and Border Protection and ICE officers will leave the area downtown where they have been protecting the U.S. Courthouse.

She goes on to say that Oregon State Police officers will now be in charge of keeping the peace.

“Let’s center the Black Lives Matter movement’s demands for racial justice and police accountability. It’s time for bold action to reform police practices,” Brown wrote.

Comments

comments