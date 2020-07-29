Gov. Brown says federal officers are leaving Portland starting Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown said federal officers will be leaving Portland starting on Thursday.

In a Tweet she posted on Wednesday morning, Brown writes that after talks with Vice President Mike Pence they have agreed that all Customs and Border Protection and ICE officers will leave the area downtown where they have been protecting the U.S. Courthouse.

After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2020

She goes on to say that Oregon State Police officers will now be in charge of keeping the peace.

“Let’s center the Black Lives Matter movement’s demands for racial justice and police accountability. It’s time for bold action to reform police practices,” Brown wrote.

