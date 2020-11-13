Gov. Inslee addresses ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 during holiday season

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee addressed the state Thursday night with his wife, Trudi, and asked citizens to not have Thanksgiving gatherings unless quarantined for 14 days.

“Please don’t gather with people outside your household,” said Gov. Inslee.

Governor Inslee said his family will be celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas virtually this year.

“We are optimistic that Thanksgiving 2021 will be the best ever,” said Gov. Inslee. “But, this year it’s just too dangerous to gather together indoors where the virus can spread so easily.”

Governor Inslee said that these are unique times and everyone should rethink these holidays.

“In the next few days we will be announcing some further measures to prevent this from spreading,” said Gov. Inslee.

