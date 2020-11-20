Gov. Inslee announces $135 million in economic assistance for businesses, renters impacted by recent closures

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee has announced $135 million in economic assistance for those hit hardest by the state’s latest COVID-19 closures.

The relief package will go toward businesses and families impacted by governor’s latest restrictions. “This will include $70 million in grants for businesses to help them out,” said Inslee.

The new package includes an additional $20 million for rental assistance to help cover families put in debt by the pandemic, as well as rental companies struggling to cover payments during the eviction moratorium.

Inslee previously announced a $50 million relief package, but said he and state lawmakers decided more funds were needed.

This is a developing story.