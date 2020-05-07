Gov. Inslee announces guidelines for return of car sales, church services

OLYPMIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has released guidelines for the return of car sales and religious services under Phase 1 of the state’s recovery plan.

Under the new guidelines, car sales will be mostly virtual.

A low-risk procedure outline explains the process, during which a customer will contact the dealership by phone and a salesperson will guide them through the website to review models.

The dealership will prepare any paperwork for purchasing ahead of time and the car will be sanitized.

All necessary paperwork will be signed in person at the dealership, and the customer will be required to use their own pen, according to the guidelines.

In terms of religious services, Gov. Inslee says all people attending a service must remain in an enclosed car throughout the service. That means all windows will be required to stay shut for the duration of the service.

No more than 10 people will be allowed inside each car and they all must be members of the same household, Inslee says.

