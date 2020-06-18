Gov. Inslee announces new guidelines for religious services reopening

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced new guidelines for religious services to reopen statewide.

These updated guidelines allow services to begin again in counties of all phases of reopening. Institutions must provide PPE, screen employees and maintain six-feet while organizing their assemblies.

For services in Phase 3 counties, indoor services are allowed with 50-percent capacity or 400 people, whichever is less. Attendees are still asked to wear face masks and socially distance.

For counties in a modified Phase 1 or 2, indoor services must be at 25-percent capacity or 200 people, whichever is less.

For counties still in Phase 1, only outdoor services are allowed with no more than 100 people.

