Gov. Inslee announces state’s contact tracing plan

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Washington’s new contact tracing initiative on Tuesday.

The statewide plan will be implemented through partnerships between the state department of health and local health districts.

Health experts believe contact tracing will play a huge role in stopping the spread of the virus. It keeps track of those who are sick and helps determine who they may have exposed.

Inslee said contact tracing will help the state transition from one stage of reopening its economy to another. “We think of this as a smart weapon against this virus,” he said. The contact tracing process will be conducted through five steps: Quarantine upon first symptoms Test widely Isolate quickly Identify contacts Quarantine contacts Inslee said there will be steps to ensure the public’s privacy if they are affected. Data will only be accessible to public health officials, it will not be shared and contacts will not be told the name of the person who may have exposed them. Contact tracing is already underway across the state. Inslee said there will be 1,371 contact tracers fully trained and ready to go by the end of the week. Of those, 351 will be members of the National Guard, 390 are employees from the Department of Licensing and 630 are state and local health professionals. READ: Inslee, state leaders join Western States to request $1 trillion in congressional aid

