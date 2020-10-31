Gov. Inslee announces technology investment for students and staff in Washington schools

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Gov. Jay Inslee announced he would allocate $24 million dollars from the Coronavirus Relief Funds to 64,000 computing devices for students in Washington.

According to a news release, the devices “will enable students to receive their education in the new COVID-19 remote learning environment.”

“Having their own device is vital to students and staff participating and succeeding in distance learning,” Inslee said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown challenges at every Washingtonian, especially working families and students — having the proper equipment to navigate their new educational reality shouldn’t be one of those challenges.”

The first shipment of 20,000 devices is expected to come in the next few weeks.

The districts receiving the new equipment will be identified in early November.

