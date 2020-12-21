Gov. Inslee announces travel restrictions amid new virus strain abroad

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday new travel restrictions from the United Kingdom and South Africa, which have a possibly more contagious strain of COVID-19.

The governor issued a proclamation requiring people arriving in Washington state from those countries to quarantine for 14 days. The proclamation also affects those who have recently arrived within the last few days.

People who flew in from the two countries in order to be with their families in Washington for the holidays cannot be with their families and must quarantine, Inslee said.

Dr. Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said the new variant of the virus first emerged in late September and is now the predominant virus circulating in London.

“It seems very likely to me — but not at all certain — that it is more transmissible, but we don’t know the mechanism for that,” said Dr. Bedford. “It could be that it is more intrinsically infectious, it could have a longer pre-symptomatic period, it could be milder and have more asymptomatic transmission.”

“It is smart to be looking for this and to try to limit exposure.”

Gov. Inslee was also joined by Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, during the announcement.

“We are being conservative by doing this travel restriction,” said Dr. Lindquist. “This is not a mandate or a ban on travel but we are very clearly encouraging people to get tested, to quarantine for 14 days until we have a better understanding of this virus both abroad and here in Washington state.”

“This is a legal requirement to quarantine. It is not simply a recommendation,” said Inslee, adding that the state is also requesting that travelers from those countries get tested.

The move comes a few hours after a British Airways flight from London to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was canceled by the airline, according to airport spokesperson Perry Cooper. It is not clear why the airline canceled the flight.

Gov. Inslee does not have the authority to prohibit flights into the state of Washington; that would fall under federal purview.

Additional countries may be added to the governor’s proclamation and would be posted online by the Washington Department of Health, Inslee said.