Gov. Inslee calls Rep. McMorris Rodgers’ plans to object electoral count a ‘mark of dishonor’

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is calling news of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ plans to object the certification of the 2020 presidential election a “mark of dishonor.”

Rep. McMorris Rodgers, who represents Eastern Washington including Walla Walla, announced Tuesday her plans to vote against the certification of Electoral College votes when Congress meets. The congresswoman joins a growing list of Republicans who have vowed to do the same.

“Disenfranchising voters to satisfy the whims of Pres. Trump betrays the Constitution,” Inslee tweeted Tuesday evening. “No evidence exists to justify an objection to the electoral count.”

Electors officially cast their votes last month. Biden beat President Trump by a count of 306-232.

McMorris Rodgers’ statement reads, in part:

“It is imperative that Republicans and Democrats work together to build trust and confidence in our elections so we can uphold the Constitution and preserve our Republic. That’s why this week, I will support the objections to Electoral College vote counts in states where there have been allegations of voter fraud and questions raised about the legality of changes to state election law. I will continue to fight for answers for the people I represent and make sure their voices are heard.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.