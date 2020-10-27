WATCH NOW: Gov. Inslee calls Tuesday COVID-19 news conference

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has will hold a news conference Tuesday to address the state’s ongoing approach to handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee made the announcement just hours ahead of when it is set to begin.

Earlier this month, the state reported it had surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases. More than 8,300 Washingtonians have been hospitalized from the virus and more than 2,300 have died.

Yakima County is approaching 12,000 cases; the Tri-Cities on Monday surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases; Walla Walla County has 1,150 confirmed cases; Kittitas County has 786 confirmed cases.

The state department of health said Washington is experiencing a “fall surge” and fears an onslaught of new cases as people spend more time indoors and gather during upcoming holidays.

Tuesday’s press conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on yaktrinews.com/local-breaking-news.