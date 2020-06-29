Gov. Inslee coming to Tri-Cities on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 response

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will visit Columbia Basin College in Pasco on Tuesday to meet with Tri-Cities public health and elected officials, as well as business and community leaders about COVID-19.

Following the invite-only meetings, Inslee will hold an outdoor press conference. Markings will be placed on the ground to accommodate physical distancing. Face coverings will be mandatory for visitors and media.

The governor will be joined by Secretary of Health John Wiesman and retired Navy Vice Adm. Dr. Raquel Bono, Washington State Director, Pandemic Health Response.

Visitors should arrive early to receive required temperature-screening at the North Entrance, done by Columbia Basin College for anyone on campus. Free parking is available in the North H lot.

Comments

comments