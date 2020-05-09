Gov. Inslee details guidelines for curbside retail services

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee released detailed guidelines for curbside retail services under Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan on Friday.

Under the guidelines, in-person retail will remain closed and in-store operations will be limited to employees responsible for curbside delivery.

Customers will have the option to buy items over the phone, online or at point-of-sale. During in-person interactions, all staff and customers must maintain a 6-foot distance.

There will be designated pickup areas, which the shopping center will determine. For retailers located in a mall setting, Inslee says employees will be required to meet customers outside.

According to the guidelines, curbside pickup areas will potentially be color-coded or marked so customers can more easily access them.

All retailers must provide proper PPE to employees including gloves, goggles, and face masks. All employees will be required to wash their hands frequently and sanitize commonly touched surfaces in the work area.

CLICK HERE to read the full list of requirements.

Comments

comments