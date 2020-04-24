Gov. Inslee eases restrictions on private construction in Washington state

David Mann by David Mann

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is allowing some private construction to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference Friday, Inslee said the state and leaders in the construction industry have come up with a way for certain projects to continue safely through strict safely guidelines.

Inslee announced a plan in which workers must abide by social distancing guidelines and wear personal protective equipment, among other requirements.

Private construction was previously considered “non-essential” under Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.

Governor Jay Inslee joined by representatives of the Building Industry Assn. of WA and WA Building & Construction Trades Council will hold a press conference at the State Capitol today at 11:30 am to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response. Posted by Governor Jay Inslee on Friday, April 24, 2020

