Gov. Inslee eases restrictions on private construction in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is allowing some private construction to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During a press conference Friday, Inslee said the state and leaders in the construction industry have come up with a way for certain projects to continue safely through strict safely guidelines.
Inslee announced a plan in which workers must abide by social distancing guidelines and wear personal protective equipment, among other requirements.
Private construction was previously considered “non-essential” under Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.