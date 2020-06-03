Gov. Inslee expands, extends eviction moratorium through August 1
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has once again extended the moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This latest proclamation expands on the orders, and extends through August 1.
According to the Governor’s Office, new modifications to the moratorium include:
- Prohibiting retaliation against any tenant who invokes rights under the proclamation
- Permitting eviction based on intentional property damage
- Establishing a defense to any lawsuit for tenants if a landlord fails to offer a reasonable repayment plan;
- Establishing a minimum of a 14-day length of stay at a hotel to enact this proclamation on the living situation
- Allowing owners to evict tenants if the owner plans to occupy or sell the property, after providing at least 60 days’ notice
- Exempting commercial property rent increases that were executed in a rental agreement prior to February 29.
Previously, Inslee announced the moratorium in mid-March, just prior to the stay-home order. He then extended and expanded the moratorium in mid-April.