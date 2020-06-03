Gov. Inslee expands, extends eviction moratorium through August 1

Connor Sarles
Posted:
by Connor Sarles
Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has once again extended the moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This latest proclamation expands on the orders, and extends through August 1.

According to the Governor’s Office, new modifications to the moratorium include:

  • Prohibiting retaliation against any tenant who invokes rights under the proclamation
  • Permitting eviction based on intentional property damage
  • Establishing a defense to any lawsuit for tenants if a landlord fails to offer a reasonable repayment plan;
  • Establishing a minimum of a 14-day length of stay at a hotel to enact this proclamation on the living situation
  • Allowing owners to evict tenants if the owner plans to occupy or sell the property, after providing at least 60 days’ notice
  • Exempting commercial property rent increases that were executed in a rental agreement prior to February 29.

Previously, Inslee announced the moratorium in mid-March, just prior to the stay-home order. He then extended and expanded the moratorium in mid-April.

Comments

comments