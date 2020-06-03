Gov. Inslee expands, extends eviction moratorium through August 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has once again extended the moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This latest proclamation expands on the orders, and extends through August 1.

According to the Governor’s Office, new modifications to the moratorium include:

Prohibiting retaliation against any tenant who invokes rights under the proclamation

Permitting eviction based on intentional property damage

Establishing a defense to any lawsuit for tenants if a landlord fails to offer a reasonable repayment plan;

Establishing a minimum of a 14-day length of stay at a hotel to enact this proclamation on the living situation

Allowing owners to evict tenants if the owner plans to occupy or sell the property, after providing at least 60 days’ notice

Exempting commercial property rent increases that were executed in a rental agreement prior to February 29.

Previously, Inslee announced the moratorium in mid-March, just prior to the stay-home order. He then extended and expanded the moratorium in mid-April.

