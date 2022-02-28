Gov. Inslee expected to speak Monday regarding indoor mask mandate, CDC udpate

by Neil Fischer

OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee is expected to speak Monday to address Washington’s statewide indoor mask policy following the update by the CDC.

Governor Inslee is scheduled to speak at 1:00 p.m. Monday on TVW.

According to a press release, the governor will be joined by the Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair Shah.

Governor Inslee announced on February 17 that masks will no longer be required in most indoor setting starting on March 21.

On Friday, the CDC released new guidance on masks. The CDC created a map with risk levels associated with wearing a mask in the community.

The map is separated into three color groups. The “green” section describes community COVID-19 levels as “low.” The “yellow” section describes community COVID-19 levels as “medium.” The “orange” section describes community COVID-19 levels as “high,” and advises you to wear a mask in all indoor settings.

Benton and Franklin Counties are in the “green” section of the CDC map. Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kittitas Counties are all considered “yellow.”

KAPP-KVEW will have coverage of Governor Inslee’s address on KAPP-KVEW Local News Monday night starting at 5 o’clock.

