Gov. Inslee extends eviction moratorium through 2020, announces new assistance programs

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday that he is extending the eviction moratorium through the end of 2020.

The moratorium, which has already been extended several times during the pandemic, prevents residents struggling to pay rent from being evicted. This is part of an effort to help residents better handle the statewide economic shutdown.

This eviction ban was set to expire this week before Inslee extended it.