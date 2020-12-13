Gov. Inslee gives update on COVID-19 vaccine

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Sunday that the COVID-19 vaccine could be in use as early as Tuesday in the state of Washington.

Gov. Inslee addressed the media Sunday, saying he hopes the state will receive shipments of the vaccine on Monday.

Health care workers are expected to be the first who are eligible for the vaccine.

Gov. Inslee said that he will take the vaccine when it’s available for him.

As of Sunday, the Washington State Department of Health reported 199,735 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.