Gov. Inslee introduces new restrictions on social gatherings

David Mann by David Mann

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee introduced new restrictions Thursday on social gatherings in Washington state in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said counties in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan must restrict social gatherings to 10 people. These counties were previously allowed to have gatherings of up to 50 people.

In addition, he said live entertainment, both indoor and outdoor, is prohibited in all counties within the state. These changes go into effect Monday.

Counties in a modified Phase 1 or Phase 2 must continue to limit social gatherings to five people.

The new restrictions come as a direct response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state. As of Thursday, the seven-day rolling average sits at 629 cases per day and the state is averaging 115 cases per 100,000 people.

Inslee said hosting events like a backyard barbecue or birthday party with too many people is now considered dangerous.

He also noted that young people have become a major factor in spreading of the virus, likely because many young people do not show symptoms and therefore are unaware they are infected.

Comments

comments