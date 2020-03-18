Gov. Inslee issues eviction ban, offers help as more deaths reported

Washington state coronavirus deaths up to 67

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday issued a statewide moratorium on evictions and announced more assistance for those unemployed due to COVID-19 as health officials released information on more deaths in the state from the coronavirus.

State health officials reported 11 new deaths, bringing the state tally of fatalities to 67 – the highest in the country.

Benton County reported a Richland woman’s death Wednesday, Pierce County also reported its first fatality from the disease, and Clark County reported its third coronavirus-related death. Snohomish County has reported six deaths.

Gov. Inslee on Wednesday announced a 30-day statewide moratorium on evictions of tenants. The governor also asked all public utilities to offer ratepayer assistance. In addition, Washington waived the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance.

Meanwhile, health officials are scrambling to secure hospital beds, staff and critical supplies. Washington has about 13,000 hospital beds; officials say that won’t be enough. More than 1,100 people have tested positive so far.

In terms of equipment needed to handle a growing influx of coronavirus cases, as of Wednesday, the federal government had only sent about 25-percent of the masks, gowns, gloves, and other gear state health officials had ordered.

RELATED: Not working due to coronavirus? Check here for WA benefits

The latest COVID-19 headlines may have you stressed out, depressed, or worse. Limiting your exposure to others through social distancing — or, if it comes to this, by “sheltering in place” — can do a number on your mental and emotional health. The governor urged Washingtonians with a substance use disorder to consider calling the anonymous, confidential Washington Recovery Help Line at (866) 789-1511. Professionally trained volunteers and staff work 24/7 to provide emotional support and point callers to local treatment resources for substance use, problem gambling, and mental health, as well as to other community services.

Comments

comments