Gov. Inslee issues statement as protestors trespass at his mansion

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This afternoon, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a statement in light of the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol. Just minutes later, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that protestors have entered the grounds of his mansion.

The WSP is responding to protestors who have entered the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion. The Governor and his family are in a safe location. More information to follow. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) January 6, 2021

The Governor felt that today’s events in the nation’s capital were a disservice to the democracy this country was founded on.

“The siege of the U.S. Capitol was an attack on democracy itself,” he said. “It was fueled, precipitated and induced by the unrelenting and totally discredited lies of Donald Trump and his lackeys in Congress.

The members of Washington’s congressional delegation, their staff and all who serve in the Capitol should never fear for their safety in carrying out the people’s work.”

For updates directly from Washington’s representatives themselves, click here.

“But know this — democracy will not be denied. The ship of state will sail on. Our nation will persevere and a new president will take office,” Inslee continued. “And it is our fondest hope that those who have enabled Donald Trump will be touched by the better angels of their nature, and find the courage to stand up for our most precious gift of democracy and the institutions that have preserved it for centuries.”

Gov. Inslee released his statement at 3:05 p.m. PST — Only five minutes before the Washington State Patrol sent out their tweet.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as it’s provided.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.