Gov. Inslee loosens statewide restrictions on religious services

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee loosened restrictions on religious services, including weddings and funerals, in Washington state

For states under both Phase 1 and 2 of Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the state, outdoor religious services can be held with up to 100 individuals as long as they use face coverings

For Phase 2 alone, indoor religious services may be held at 25% capacity or with up to 50 individuals in attendance — whichever is less — as long as face coverings are worn.

Additionally, states in Phase 2 may hold in-home religious services of five persons or less under Inslee’s new guidance.

These numbers exclude staff needed to run religious services, but not volunteers.

The guidance applies to all worship services, weddings and funerals, religious studies and religious holiday celebrations.

A total of 24 counties have been approved for Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla and Whitman.

All other counties are under Phase 1.

