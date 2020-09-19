Gov. Inslee orders flags at half-staff to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ellie Nakamoto-White
Posted:
by Ellie Nakamoto-White

The governor has issued an order for flags at state agencies to be flown at half-staff until the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is interred.

Gov. Inslee released a statement, calling Ginsburg “one of America’s greatest champions for justice.”

The Supreme Court announced Ginsburg’s passing at age 87 on Friday evening.

 