Gov. Inslee orders flags at half-staff to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

The governor has issued an order for flags at state agencies to be flown at half-staff until the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is interred.

Governor Inslee has directed that Washington State & United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff until the day of internment in memory of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87. #RBG pic.twitter.com/ecdYAGKbpP — Washington Corrections (@WACorrections) September 19, 2020

Gov. Inslee released a statement, calling Ginsburg “one of America’s greatest champions for justice.”

The Supreme Court announced Ginsburg’s passing at age 87 on Friday evening.