Gov. Inslee releases guidelines for re-opening Washington libraries and drive-ins

Rio Barber
Posted:
by Rio Barber
libraries re-opening in phase 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As Washington counties move into Phase 2, Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new guidelines for re-opening libraries and drive-in theaters Tuesday.

Libraries will be able to re-open in Phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start plan if they adhered to the following requirements:

  • Library services will need to provide all plans, supplies and equipment needed to comply with health and safety requirements including PPE for employees
  • Libraries will be limited to mail orders and curbside pick-up only (in-person services are not permitted)
  • Each returned item will need to be quarantined for a minimum of 24 hours before re-distributing
  • Only essential infrastructure workers should be in the building and must wear face masks and gloves when preparing orders
  • All staff must maintain at least 6 feet of space between workstations and each other at all times

Drive-in theaters are also allowed to re-open under Phase 2. Requirements include:

  • Employees must be provided and wear PPE
  • Customers should remain in their vehicles except to use the restroom or go to the concessions area
  • There must be 10 feet between each car in the lot
  • Hand sanitizer should be provided at all check-out counters and customer areas

For more information on these requirements, click here.

