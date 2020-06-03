Gov. Inslee releases guidelines for re-opening Washington libraries and drive-ins

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As Washington counties move into Phase 2, Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new guidelines for re-opening libraries and drive-in theaters Tuesday.

Libraries will be able to re-open in Phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start plan if they adhered to the following requirements:

Library services will need to provide all plans, supplies and equipment needed to comply with health and safety requirements including PPE for employees

Libraries will be limited to mail orders and curbside pick-up only (in-person services are not permitted)

Each returned item will need to be quarantined for a minimum of 24 hours before re-distributing

Only essential infrastructure workers should be in the building and must wear face masks and gloves when preparing orders

All staff must maintain at least 6 feet of space between workstations and each other at all times

Drive-in theaters are also allowed to re-open under Phase 2. Requirements include:

Employees must be provided and wear PPE

Customers should remain in their vehicles except to use the restroom or go to the concessions area

There must be 10 feet between each car in the lot

Hand sanitizer should be provided at all check-out counters and customer areas

For more information on these requirements, click here.

