Gov. Inslee releases guidelines for re-opening Washington libraries and drive-ins
KENNEWICK, Wash. — As Washington counties move into Phase 2, Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new guidelines for re-opening libraries and drive-in theaters Tuesday.
Libraries will be able to re-open in Phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start plan if they adhered to the following requirements:
- Library services will need to provide all plans, supplies and equipment needed to comply with health and safety requirements including PPE for employees
- Libraries will be limited to mail orders and curbside pick-up only (in-person services are not permitted)
- Each returned item will need to be quarantined for a minimum of 24 hours before re-distributing
- Only essential infrastructure workers should be in the building and must wear face masks and gloves when preparing orders
- All staff must maintain at least 6 feet of space between workstations and each other at all times
Drive-in theaters are also allowed to re-open under Phase 2. Requirements include:
- Employees must be provided and wear PPE
- Customers should remain in their vehicles except to use the restroom or go to the concessions area
- There must be 10 feet between each car in the lot
- Hand sanitizer should be provided at all check-out counters and customer areas
For more information on these requirements, click here.