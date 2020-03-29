Gov. Inslee requests disaster declaration for flood, weather-related damages

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

MGN

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Gov. Jay Inslee has submitted a major disaster declaration to President Trump following flooding and other weather-related damage in Washington state.

The declaration was submitted to President Trump on March 27, 2020. The declaration is in response to damages sustained from winter storms, high winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides, according to the request.

Damages from the events started on Jan. 20 to Feb. 10.

“The disaster is of such severity and magnitude that effective response exceeds that capability of the State and impacted local governments, and that supplemental federal assistance is required,” the request stated.

Many of the counties included in the request are from the Seattle area. Walla Walla and Columbia counties were also on the list.

Gov. Inslee also requested “Individual Assistance Programs” for both counties as well as King, Snohomish, Thurston and Whatcom.

Hazard mitigation is also apart of the request as well as assistance from tribal lands including the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments